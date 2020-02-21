|
MELANEK, MICHAEL November 26, 1925 - February 15, 2020 It is with heavy hearts the family announces Michael's passing on February 15, 2020, at the Ukrainian Care Centre. Beloved husband of Mary (Radecki, predeceased 1988). He will be greatly missed by his children, Anne (Ike) Chrest, of North Bay; Mary (Wally) Desmond, of Mississauga; and Michael (Elaine) of Dartmouth, NS. Grandfather to Amanda (Greig) Morrison, Jennifer (Andrew) Brooke, Miranda Vye, Laura Melanek and Melissa Melanek. Didi to Clara and Nikolai. He would have been thrilled to meet Jackson born February 17th. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W. This will be followed by a private graveside service at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In Michael's memory, donations may be made to the Ukrainian Care Centre, 60 Richview Rd., or a charity of your choice. The family is deeply grateful to all the staff at the Ukrainian Care Centre for the compassionate care Michael received during his time there.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020