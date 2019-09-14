Michael MELECA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael MELECA.
Service Information
Jerrett Funeral Homes
1141 St Clair Ave West
Toronto, ON
M6E1B1
(416)-654-7744
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jerrett Funeral Homes
1141 St Clair Ave West
Toronto, ON M6E1B1
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Jerrett Funeral Homes
1141 St Clair Ave West
Toronto, ON M6E1B1
View Map
Obituary

MELECA, Michael Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, with his life partner by his side. Beloved husband of Lise-Anne Jodouin. Predeceased by his parents, Carlo and Esterina and brother Frank. He is the loving father of Lauren, Daniel (Lisa) and Jennifer (Adriano Giordano). Loving Granpa of Alyssia, Rosa, Claudia, Laura and baby Ella. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin), on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12–1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Cremation has taken place privately. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital Oncology-6th Floor and ICU-2nd floor, as well as to Michael's Palliative Team for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PC Children's Charities or SickKids Hospital.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Toronto, ON   (416) 654-7744
funeral home direction icon