MELECA, Michael Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, with his life partner by his side. Beloved husband of Lise-Anne Jodouin. Predeceased by his parents, Carlo and Esterina and brother Frank. He is the loving father of Lauren, Daniel (Lisa) and Jennifer (Adriano Giordano). Loving Granpa of Alyssia, Rosa, Claudia, Laura and baby Ella. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin), on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12–1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Cremation has taken place privately. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital Oncology-6th Floor and ICU-2nd floor, as well as to Michael's Palliative Team for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PC Children's Charities or SickKids Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019