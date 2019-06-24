Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORD MICHAEL MICHAEL E. SILK. View Sign Obituary

SILK, LORD MICHAEL E. May 11, 1937 to June 20, 2019 Peacefully at Guelph General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Lady Joan Beverley Silk. Adored by his daughters, Deborah Joan Silk (Roy McLaren) and Susan Beverley Bergin (Mike Duncan). Proud Grampi to Sam and Olivia. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Arthur Silk and survived by his sister Barbara Jane Reynolds. Cherished by all of his nieces and nephews. Mike was the most thoughtful, considerate, selfless person that anyone could have the pleasure of knowing. He left a lasting impression whether you knew him for a lifetime or met him just once. When he needed it, friends and neighbours went out of their way to help him any way they could without being asked. He enjoyed playing his steel guitar and loved to draw and paint. He had a good life at Windy Hill. Mike did not want a memorial service or celebration. We are honouring his wishes and instead request that, if possible, please share a memory at

