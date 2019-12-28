Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL MICHKOWSKI. View Sign Obituary

MICHKOWSKI, MICHAEL Quietly and peacefully, our beloved father and Dziadzia, Michael (Mike) Michkowski passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is reunited with the love of his life, our late mother, Stella (nee Franc). Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children: Vicky (late Jim), Ann Marie (Mike) and Michael (Linda). He was a fiercely proud Dziadzia and loved his grandchildren: Danielle, Nicholas, Stephen, Alexander, Rachel, Jennifer and Amanda. Our dad worked hard all of his life and instilled in us a strong work ethic. He was known for his dry sense of humour and quick wit. Our father gave us his time as children to coach us in baseball, tennis, happily chauffeured us to camping trips or to take us on the treasured country drives. But the best, was the backyard pool, for which not only did we enjoy, but his grandchildren, family and friends. He and our mother hosted some great family parties! Mike enjoyed his time playing shinny hockey when he was younger, bowling, golfing, stamp collecting, gardening and feeding the birds. He loved to watch sports on tv and enjoyed going to the Argo games, or to see the Leafs play. Mike will be sadly missed by our late mother's family, by his neighbours and friends. At our father's request, a private family funeral was held. We thank all the health care professionals at True Davidson and TEGH Michael Garron Hospital for their care and compassion to our father. We are left with treasured memories and a family legacy from both our parents; one that will be passed down for generations through stories, laughter, family gatherings and love. Online condolences and directions may be found at



