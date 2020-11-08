1/1
Michael Noel O'CONNELL
O'CONNELL, Michael Noel December 12, 1960 - October 31, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our precious Michael at Mt. Sinai Hospital, on October 31, 2020. Beloved son of Mary and John O'Connell (Brampton), proud father to Fehn Foss and Ariella Essnaashari-O'Connell, cherished brother to Kathleen O'Connell, Mary O'Connell, John O'Connell (Ireland) and Anne O'Connell, dear uncle to Joseph, Gerard, Catherine-Ann, John, Christina, and Angelina O'Connell (Ireland), Nora Fitzpatrick-O'Connell and Nuala O'Connell, much-loved brother-in-law to Bill Fitzpatrick, Laurie Chesley, Jean Dalrymple, and Catherine O'Connell. Michael, we celebrate your special spirit and contribution to this planet. Your work as a mental health advocate will not be forgotten. Michael faced Stage 4 lung cancer for over two years, with intelligence, laughter, courage, and grit. A private family visitation will be held at Meadowvale Funeral Centre in Brampton. Please express your condolences online at etouch.ca. In honour of Michael's work as a mental health advocate, please make donations to journeyhomehospice.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
November 7, 2020
Our sincere thoughts and sympathy are with you. Hope that your fond memories and time help you. Rest In Peace Michael
Sherry Essnaashari
Spouse
November 7, 2020
Our sincere thoughts and sympathy are with you. May time and fond memories help to heal your hearts. Rest In Peace Michael.
Sherry Essnaashari
Significant Other
November 7, 2020
Condolences to the family.
Nancy Martin
Friend
November 7, 2020
I only met Michael a few times but was struck by his strong spirit and determination. Be at peace.
Nancy Lynn Martin
Friend
