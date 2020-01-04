Home

BLAIN, Michael Patrick Suddenly in Toronto on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 59. Dearly beloved father of Patrick Etienne Borsanyi Blain (and his mother Francine Borsanyi, his grandmother Jeanne Borsanyi, his aunt Marie-Hélène Borsanyi and his uncle Jean-Pierre Borsanyi). Loving son of Pat and the late Herb Blain. Dear brother of Steve (Teresa) and Terry Galati and uncle of Marianne and Thomas Blain and Daniel Galati. Mike will be sadly missed by his many family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
