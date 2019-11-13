Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL PETER DEBEAUPRE. View Sign Obituary

DEBEAUPRE, MICHAEL PETER July 1, 1949-November 6, 2019 It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of their beloved Michael, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, after a short but valiant battle. Loving husband and "partner in crime" of Jill Alley-deBeaupre (Matthews) and cherished step-father of Tyler Alley. Father of Rhonda (Carlos), Christopher (Victoria) and Matthew (Brook). Grandfather of Brock and Eric. Son of Eugene deBeaupre and the late Shirley Prue. Much loved brother of Jan (Dennis Herdman) and predeceased by brother Frank and by sister Marie Rosen. Adored son-in-law of Alice and Bob Matthews. Brother-in-law of Jeff. Michael will also be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, especially Leslie, Stephanie and Dennis, extended family, friends and co-workers. Michael managed the meat departments at Loblaws and Metro, colleagues will forever remember his legendary "backroom chats." He enjoyed travel, especially road trips to Florida with Jan and Dennis, cruising, relaxing at the family cottages and all Toronto sports teams. His great sense of humour, strength and "devotion to lawn care" will resonate in the hearts and minds of those he leaves behind. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Boulevard, 905-579-6787), on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 3-5 p.m., followed by a reception at General Sikorski Banquet Venue (1551 Stevenson Road North, Oshawa). Expressions of condolence may be left at

