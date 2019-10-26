ROCHE, MICHAEL PETER Peacefully passed at the Houses of Providence on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Loving son of Peter and Anita Roche and brother of the late Paul Roche and Ann Doyle. Husband of Gail Roche. Loving father of Robert, Sandra, Michael (Nancy) and Carol Ann (Joe) and proud "Pop" of Sidney, Devin, Antoinette, Christopher, Andrew, Robert and Katie. Friends may call at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home (pauloconnor.ca; 1939 Lawrence Ave. E.) on Friday, November 1st from 4-7 p.m. for the Visitation and on Saturday, November 2nd, at 2:30 p.m. for the Memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TCDSB Angel Foundation for Learning (canadahelps.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019