REJMAN, Michael July 13, 1919 - October 21, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 100. Loving father of Elizabeth, stepfather to Roman Rogulski (Genevieve Roy). Friends may call at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street West, Toronto (at Windermere, east of Bloor and Jane), on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Michael, may be made to Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation, Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019