BRUGEL, MICHAEL RICHARD Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the young age of 63. Beloved son of Millicent Bower. Exceptional father of Amanda and Erica Brugel. Dear brother of Thomas Brugel and brother-in-law of Sherri Brugel. Loving uncle of Andrew and Allan Brugel. Devoted partner of Ariella Tsafatinos. Director in the Board of Directors of Clear Spirit and former President of Markham Acura, Michael will be deeply missed by his many friends, colleagues and neighbours. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019