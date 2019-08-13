Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL ROCH QUIGLEY. View Sign Obituary

QUIGLEY, MICHAEL ROCH February 10, 1947 – August 9, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael Quigley on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the age of 72. Michael passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital, with his family by his side. Michael fought hard against his recent cancer diagnosis but complications ended his fight. He kept a positive attitude to the end and was always in good spirits. Beloved husband of Marilynn and loving father of Lisa. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends in Canada and Ireland. Michael will be remembered by all for his loving, generous nature and his sense of humour. Michael had careers with both Scotiabank and Bell Canada. He was an avid sports fan, especially Irish rugby and soccer. As per Michael's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 15th between 1-4 p.m. at the Courtyards of Concorde. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019

