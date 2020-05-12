MICHAEL RONAN COONEY
1929 - 2020
COONEY, MICHAEL RONAN June 19, 1929 - May 9, 2020 Born in Taghmaconnell, County Roscommon, Ireland, Ron passed away peacefully, just shy of his 91st birthday. Beloved husband of the late Rose (2017). Predeceased by his siblings, Martin, John, Jimmy and Martha. He will be lovingly missed by his nephews, nieces and extended family and friends in Ireland, the United States and Toronto. Ron arrived in Toronto in 1957, and enjoyed a life full of friendships. He was a true gentleman who enjoyed the sport of thoroughbred horse racing. He will be dearly missed. In light of the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a Anam

Published in Toronto Star on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

