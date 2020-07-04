RYAN, MICHAEL It is with heavy hearts that the family of Michael Ryan announce his passing on June 26, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Wilkinson) and cherished father to Laura (John) and Andrea (Grant). Proud grandfather of Matthew, Sophie, Benjamin, Paige, Kate and Jacob. He leaves behind his mother Donna and sister Peggy (Wayne). He was predeceased by his father Pat and brother Tom (Malle). Michael was born in Toronto and attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and Riverdale Collegiate. It was at a CYO dance that he met his much-loved wife of 52 years, Elizabeth. After high school, he decided to become a plumber and joined Local 46. His trade was his passion and he taught night school for the Union and joined the staff of Durham College to teach in their apprenticeship program. Michael and his wife moved to Ajax in 1971 and lived in their first home until his death. Throughout his life, he made many lasting friendships from school, the Ajax Hockey League, the Kinsmen Club and while teaching. This was particularly true of a group of friends from the neighbourhood who became family. Summer vacations were spent with his family in Cape Breton, and he and Elizabeth travelled extensively. Michael could always be seen with his daily crossword puzzles. His family was his pride and joy and he will be sadly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Hospital Foundation or the Liver Foundation.



