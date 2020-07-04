1/1
MICHAEL RYAN
RYAN, MICHAEL It is with heavy hearts that the family of Michael Ryan announce his passing on June 26, 2020, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Wilkinson) and cherished father to Laura (John) and Andrea (Grant). Proud grandfather of Matthew, Sophie, Benjamin, Paige, Kate and Jacob. He leaves behind his mother Donna and sister Peggy (Wayne). He was predeceased by his father Pat and brother Tom (Malle). Michael was born in Toronto and attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and Riverdale Collegiate. It was at a CYO dance that he met his much-loved wife of 52 years, Elizabeth. After high school, he decided to become a plumber and joined Local 46. His trade was his passion and he taught night school for the Union and joined the staff of Durham College to teach in their apprenticeship program. Michael and his wife moved to Ajax in 1971 and lived in their first home until his death. Throughout his life, he made many lasting friendships from school, the Ajax Hockey League, the Kinsmen Club and while teaching. This was particularly true of a group of friends from the neighbourhood who became family. Summer vacations were spent with his family in Cape Breton, and he and Elizabeth travelled extensively. Michael could always be seen with his daily crossword puzzles. His family was his pride and joy and he will be sadly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Hospital Foundation or the Liver Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Elizabeth and for the loss of a loving dad and Grandpa to your daughters and grandchildren. Mike was a one of a kind guy who had the best smile, laugh and sparkling eyes. He helped Jerry and I out so many times when we needed his expertise but truly was the kind of person to help anybody who needed his help. Jerry & I are at a loss for words at his surprise passing but you can hopefully take comfort in the many lives he touched and students who learned from him. He was well respected for his knowledge of the trade but his impact was really in the lives he touched and his ability to enjoy life and make people smile. He will be deeply missed. Our sincere condolences, Hazel & Jerry xoxo
Hazel Wood
Friend
July 2, 2020
Mike was the best! A real beauty. He was my teacher when I took the 2 year HVAC course at Durham and he also taught me for my 3 levels of plumbing apprenticeship.

I will never forget his introduction. He walked into the class and we all went quiet. He said my name is Mike Ryan. Plumber, Steamfitter, Refrigeration Mechanic and one hell of an over 50 hockey player.

That was the best. He had a huge impact on me and all my fellow class mates. I owe a lot to Mike. He set the bar high, and wanted everyone to meet his standard. He wanted us to take pride in our work and our craft. He was a very inspirational individual.

My condolences to his wife, children and grandchildren. I saw Mike a few years back at church but didnt get a chance to say hi.

Rest In Peace Mike. God bless.
Ben Beauvais
Student
July 2, 2020
Liz so sorry to hear about Mike, my sincere condolences to you and the Ryan Family. Sending prayers your way. Linda
Linda Saville
Friend
July 2, 2020
Dear Elizabeth And Family,
With deep sadness upon hearing the passing of your beloved Michael, we are humbled by your strength and devotion to get through these dark hours. Our memory of Michael is that of a happy and talented man. Visits to our home saved us from unnecessary problems because of his knowledge. He was smart and good humored. Ron and I have fond memories of Michael and he will be welcomed joyfully where he is now.
God Bless You Elizabeth, And God Bless Your Family.
Ronald and Sandra Sorley
Friend
July 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy's and condolences are sent to Elizabeth and family. Mike will be greatly missed, I will miss him coming in for night school and bringing in his homemade hockey pucks (molasse cookies), and saying don't forget the butter, I will also missing chatting with him well he was sitting and having a coffee and doing a crossword before class, or joking around with Ken Jorgensen and dancing at the Junior Mechanic Dinner. Rest in Peace dear Mike, you will be greatly missed
kathy whiting
Coworker
July 2, 2020
Mike was tough teacher and I thank him from that. Once you got to know him you found fun loving man who wanted you to be the best plumber. He had one helluva sense of humour. No "back vents" Mike! RIP MIke. Sending hugs and prayers to the entire Ryan family
Edward Logan
Student
July 1, 2020
A teacher, friend and mentor. Mike was a tough nut to crack but once you did his kindness was endless. I will miss you my friend. So sorry for your loss Liz, Laura, Andrea and family.
Glenn Coady
Friend
June 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of the Ryan Family. We are so sorry for your loss. Mike was a good friend and coworker of mine at Durham College. He was instrumental in making the plumbing program a great one at the Whitby Campus. Many students still talked of how much they learned from him even after he retired. He will be missed. RIP Mike.
Tony Poirier
Coworker
June 30, 2020
To a Great friend and magwers buddy. Life ended tragically before it's time. All our love. Gord and Debbie
Gord
June 30, 2020
As someone who considers himself a long time honorary member of the RYAN clan, with over sixty years of membership, I would like to say to Liz, Laura, Andrea and their families how sad I am to learn of Mike's passing. To Donna and Peggy, I am so sorry. I will miss his humour, honesty and his willingness to help those in need.
Frank Rutledge
Friend
June 30, 2020
Peaceful White Lilies Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Martin Cooney
June 30, 2020
Mike was a gem of a human. I had the pleasure of knowing him for over 12 years and I will remember him with great fondness. I will miss seeing him at the pub and with the hockey guys. Those guys all have a supremely special place in my heart and not seeing him there will be very hard. They once as a group gave me a card and gift just to say thanks for being me and treating them so well. I couldnt hold back tears as I was so touched by this and as I looked over at Mike, he also had tears. He had such a kind heart and he said he just cant see people cry, happy or sad.
I will very much miss his jokes and supremely kind nature. He was a gentle soul who cared deeply for his family and he expressed that often to those who knew him. I am forever grateful that I got the chance to know him. My sincerest condolences to his family.
Jodi King
Friend
June 29, 2020
Mike and Liz moved next door to my family in 1971. I babysat their two girls. Mike was always there if you needed anything. He will be missed. My condolences to Liz, Laura, Andrea and their families.
Susan Sayce
Friend
June 29, 2020
Mike was a friend to my nanna and grandad from the moment him and Liz moved in next door. He was always there for my mum and aunt growing up. This hits hard to see him gone.
Will miss you Mike!
Love,
The Warings, Sayces, and Fannins
Sarah Lepki
Friend
June 29, 2020
My favourite memory of Mike was at an old timers hockey tournament in Trenton many years ago. There was a dance in the evening and Mike got up and did his version of the macarena. It was hilarious! Stu and I will miss you, Mike. To Liz and family, know that you are in our hearts.

Jan and Stu Giffin
Janet Giffin
Friend
June 29, 2020
Its terrible to hear about Mike's passing and I express my sincere sympathy to Elizabeth and family. It was an honour and great pleasure to have known him.
Rob Richmond
Friend
June 29, 2020
Mike was a great level headed guy and fit the job as referee and chief to the tee at old timers hockey. We would like new guys to sit beside Mike so that he could bestow some of what old timers was all about.
Liz please accept our condolences to you and your family.
RIP friend
Keijo and Cathy Puusa
Keijo Puusa
Friend
