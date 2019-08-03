Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL SCHEDLICH. View Sign Obituary

SCHEDLICH, MICHAEL It is with sadness we announce that on June 12, 2019, Michael Schedlich passed away at his home in Toronto. He was 72. Michael was predeceased by his father Harry, mother Ruth and elder brothers Hubert and Peter. He is survived by his daughter Heather Langenhahn, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Jack and Libby, sisters-in-law Diane and Ruth Ann and nieces and nephews Tara, Katie, James, Paul and Vanessa. Michael left post-war Berlin with his family in 1954 to start a new life in Canada. Soon after graduating from Centennial College in Communications, he embarked on an illustrious career in advertising, most notably with Chiat/Day, where he was an account director for Nissan/Infiniti. Michael was instrumental in bringing TBWA/Chiat/Day to Canada. Most recently, Michael worked for Mercedes-Benz Canada's Midtown Toronto Location. His sartorial panache, charm, humor, generosity and joie de vivre will be fondly remembered by countless friends, colleagues, customers and loved ones. A celebration of his life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on August 15, 2019 at the Agency 59 offices at 158 Sterling Road, 8th Floor (Lower Junction, Toronto). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation at

