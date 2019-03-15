Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL SEAN BRENNAN. View Sign

BRENNAN, MICHAEL SEAN It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Brennan in his 48th year at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket. Mike was the very loving son to Austin and Eileen Brennan of Port Perry. Brother and best friend to Austin (Kyla) also of Port Perry. Fun loving and cherished Uncle Mike to A.J., Evollee and Eillee, and Precious Love to Sheron Hamilton. Lovingly remembered by many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins in Canada, Ireland and the USA. As V.P. of Purchasing for House of Electrical Supplies, Mike will be very sadly missed by all his employees, suppliers and customers. Remembering Mike's jovial personality will also bring a big smile to his many friends and teammates from throughout his life. Mike was a kind-hearted, happy, caring and loving man. His wonderful sense of humour and chatty nature will be missed dearly by so many. The family is most grateful to all the staff at Southlake Hospital, specifically nurses Rita, Amina, Kylie, Penny and Maddison. Their kind hearts, and loving nature genuinely helped them during such an incredibly difficult time. A visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham, on Sunday, March 17th between 1-4 p.m. Cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Online condolences can be made at

BRENNAN, MICHAEL SEAN It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Brennan in his 48th year at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket. Mike was the very loving son to Austin and Eileen Brennan of Port Perry. Brother and best friend to Austin (Kyla) also of Port Perry. Fun loving and cherished Uncle Mike to A.J., Evollee and Eillee, and Precious Love to Sheron Hamilton. Lovingly remembered by many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins in Canada, Ireland and the USA. As V.P. of Purchasing for House of Electrical Supplies, Mike will be very sadly missed by all his employees, suppliers and customers. Remembering Mike's jovial personality will also bring a big smile to his many friends and teammates from throughout his life. Mike was a kind-hearted, happy, caring and loving man. His wonderful sense of humour and chatty nature will be missed dearly by so many. The family is most grateful to all the staff at Southlake Hospital, specifically nurses Rita, Amina, Kylie, Penny and Maddison. Their kind hearts, and loving nature genuinely helped them during such an incredibly difficult time. A visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham, on Sunday, March 17th between 1-4 p.m. Cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com Funeral Home Dixon-Garland Funeral Home

166 Main Street North

Markham , ON L3P 1Y3

(905) 294-2030 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close