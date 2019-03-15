BRENNAN, MICHAEL SEAN It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Brennan in his 48th year at Southlake Hospital, Newmarket. Mike was the very loving son to Austin and Eileen Brennan of Port Perry. Brother and best friend to Austin (Kyla) also of Port Perry. Fun loving and cherished Uncle Mike to A.J., Evollee and Eillee, and Precious Love to Sheron Hamilton. Lovingly remembered by many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins in Canada, Ireland and the USA. As V.P. of Purchasing for House of Electrical Supplies, Mike will be very sadly missed by all his employees, suppliers and customers. Remembering Mike's jovial personality will also bring a big smile to his many friends and teammates from throughout his life. Mike was a kind-hearted, happy, caring and loving man. His wonderful sense of humour and chatty nature will be missed dearly by so many. The family is most grateful to all the staff at Southlake Hospital, specifically nurses Rita, Amina, Kylie, Penny and Maddison. Their kind hearts, and loving nature genuinely helped them during such an incredibly difficult time. A visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham, on Sunday, March 17th between 1-4 p.m. Cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2019