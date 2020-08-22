1/
Michael SEROMSKI
SEROMSKI, Michael Michael passed away peacefully, at Kingston General Hospital on Wednesday, August, 19, 2020, in his 83rd year. He has reunited with his loving wife of 49 years, Arline (nee Bruce). He will be sadly missed by his only daughter and son-in-law Rose and Rob Bruce, his cherished grandchildren Jessica (Casey), Taylor, Natalie (Tyler) and Emily (Cody), his step-grandchildren of Megan (Zach), and Thomas, and his great-grandchildren Anakin, Lyla, and Lawson. Survived by his sisters Kay and Marie and by many nieces and nephews. A sincere and heartfelt Thank You to the many doctors, nurses and support staff on Davies 5 at Kingston General Hospital for their exceptional care that made the journey so much easier. Family and Friends will be received at ROBERT J. REID & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 309 Johnson Street, Kingston, Ontario K7L 1Y6 (613-548-7973), on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. **Pursuant to maximum attendance regulations, both for the visitation and the funeral service, please contact the funeral home to pre-register your visit. Entry will be strictly limited to registered visitors attending at their confirmed time-frame only and the wearing of a mask is mandatory**. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundations in Michael's memory. Online condolences www.reidfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home
309 Johnson Street
Kingston, ON K7L 1Y6
(613) 548-7973
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
