Michael SHEMLUCK

SHEMLUCK, Michael Passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Dearly beloved husband of Elsie Shemluck nee Chamik. Loving father of Stephen and his wife Mirella. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Benjamin. Dear brother-in-law of Don Chamik. Michael was the youngest of 13 children born in Garland, Manitoba to the late Dymtro and Anna Shemluck. He was a longtime employee of Continental Can. Private funeral arrangements. Live funeral webcast to take place on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com