1/
Michael SHEMLUCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHEMLUCK, Michael Passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Dearly beloved husband of Elsie Shemluck nee Chamik. Loving father of Stephen and his wife Mirella. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Benjamin. Dear brother-in-law of Don Chamik. Michael was the youngest of 13 children born in Garland, Manitoba to the late Dymtro and Anna Shemluck. He was a longtime employee of Continental Can. Private funeral arrangements. Live funeral webcast to take place on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Webcast and online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newediuk Funeral Home - A. Roy Miller Chapel
1695 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M6N 1J2
(416) 656-3585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved