SMITH, MICHAEL SIDNEY After living a full, interesting and fantastically diverse life, Michael Sidney Smith passed away on June 14, 2019. Mike grew up in post-depression wartime Britain. After years of cycling the rain-soaked foggy streets of London, he found his way across the Atlantic to beautiful Toronto. This is where he met Joan, who, as he would later say, "Changed my life for the best". Mike helped revolutionize the Canadian Film Industry, turning it into what we, as Canadians, take pride in today. He was most proud of his family who will remember him for his rich stories, countless friendships, summers in Muskoka and years of woodworking projects. Before he passed, we asked if he was happy with the life he had led, his response was fast, simple and content, "Very, very much". Mike is survived by his wife, Joan and their four children, Suzanne (Peter) Longstreet, Michele (Mark) Rich, David (Helen Cloots) Smith and Christina (Robert) Holroyd; and all of his grandchildren, Hannah, Sidney, Harrison and James Wyatt. He is also survived by his sister Jacqueline Lehto of Vancouver. A celebration of life and love will be held on September 6, 2019, details will be at fawcettfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle would be appreciated. In true Mike Smith fashion, his last wish was to make sure all of the wonderful staff at Campbell House were honoured. Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

