CAPLICE, Michael Stanley In Loving Memory On May 28, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, he passed away surrounded by family. Michael will be forever missed by his sons Kevin (Debbie) and Shawn (Fiona), grandchildren Nole and Ryley, his many nieces, nephews, and in-laws in Canada as well as his sister, brother and friends who remain in England. After serving in the Royal Air Force following WWII, he immigrated to Canada where he found true love with his wife Joan. Together they raised a family in Mississauga. Michael was always involved in the family activities and as a Boy Scout Leader he left a wonderful mark on many of the neighbourhood kids. Please give mom a hug and a kiss from all of us when you see her. Visitation will be at The Simple Alternative Mississauga Chapel, Friday, June 7th 6-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Kevin and Shawn would appreciate donations to the Humane Society in honour of Dad's love for Suzie, Koho, Pepper and Kita.

