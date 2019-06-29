CUBITT, MICHAEL STANNARD April 5, 1936 - June 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved Mike. Loving husband of 60 years to Margaret (nee Heasman). Father to Susan (Mike) and David (Jane). Grandfather to Nicholas (fiancée Amanda), Jordana, Ashley (Matt) and all extended families. Dad brought our family from England to Canada in November 1966. He was a proud Royal Marine and founding member of the RMA of Ontario. Member in good standing with Markham Rotary for many years. Volunteer at Mackenzie Health Centre until last year. Long distinguished career in the travel business. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday, July 4th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. "You will be lovingly remembered"

