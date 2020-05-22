LADOUCEUR, MICHAEL STEVEN Passed away of cancer at the age of 63, at Lakeridge Healthcare (Ajax), on May 15, 2020. Loving husband of Marina Ladouceur (nee Osorno). Michael was predeceased by his mother Barbara Anne Thurston and father Joseph Rene Alfred Ladouceur and is also survived by his sister Debbie Brabin and her husband Gary, along with niece Jennifer and nephew Christopher, several aunts and uncles, as well as a whole array of friends. He was the grandson of Earl and Annie Thurston and Edward and Aline Ladouceur. Mike grew up in Eganville and the Scarborough areas and had a close knit group of high school friends at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Scarborough, and at Highbrook, where he attended grade 7 and 8. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough. Please refer to funeral home website for all funeral details and livestreaming information. www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-scarborough
Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.