SUMKA, Michael Peacefully, at Humber River Hospital, on the evening of October 16, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Loving father to Steve (Esther), Bill and Andrea. Cherished Grandpa of Andy (Amanda) and Rebecca and Great-Grandpa to Brayden. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Family and friends may call at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St. (N. of Dundas), for visitation on Tuesday, October 22nd, from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, October 23rd, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Panachyda will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Orthodox Rite of Funeral will be held on Thursday, October 24th, at 10 a.m., at St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 400 Bathurst St. (N. of Dundas). Interment will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Hwy. 427 and Albion Rd.). A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the . Condolences may be made at www.cardinalfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 21, 2019