TIBANDO, MICHAEL T. January 13, 1922 - October 7, 2020 Passed peacefully, at Sunnybrook Hospital, in his 99th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Violet. A much-loved brother and brother-in-law, he is survived by his sister-in-law Mary (late Sam). Predeceased by siblings Frances Vancil (William), Lena Benedetti (Frank), Albert (Carmen). A proud uncle, he will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews for his quick witted sense of humor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Home in Thornhill, on October 17th by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.Catholic-Cemeteries.ca