MICHAEL THOMAS GILROY
GILROY, MICHAEL THOMAS We are saddened by the loss of our father, Michael Thomas Gilroy. Born in Toronto on January 2, 1932. He passed away peacefully in Fredericton, NB on August 26, 2020 with his sons at his side. Reunited with his beloved wife, Patsy and survived by his sisters, Kay Curley (late Brock) and Pat Kiproff (late Chris). Mike lived a great life focusing on family. Friends were made for life. He was humble, kind gentlemen with a great sense of humour. Father of Paul (Audrey), Michael (Eva) and Terry (Debbie); grandpa of Liam, Megan, Brandon, Shinette; Ronald and family; Jonah, Geoffe and family; Jamie, Holly and family; special uncle of Donna (John) and family; late Wayne; Brian, Maureen (Mike) and family; also fondly remembered by family in Ireland. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Thomas Hall Care Community. Funeral Mass was performed at St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Church, Fredericton, NB on August 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in Toronto at a later date. Personal condolences may be offered through www.yorkfh.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
