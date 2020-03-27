Home

TINTI, Michael February 13, 1955 - March 25, 2020 Died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. Michael was the only child of his loving parents, Renzo and Norma Tinti who predeceased him. He is survived by his loving Uncle Louie Gentili. Michael was active and maintained a positive outlook throughout his battle with cancer. Michael will be remembered as an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan, a keen reader of the Toronto Sun and the Toronto Star and extremely proud of his Italian heritage. He was fortunate and pleased to have the benefit of Dr. Andrew Loblaw and Dr. Urban Emmenegger of the Odette Cancer Centre of Sunnybrook Health Care Centre, as he dealt with his cancer. At the end Michael had the benefit of the wonderful care provided to him by Dr. Selby and all of the staff at the K Wing palliative care unit, of Sunnybrook Hospital. With concern for the health and well-being of all due to the Covid-19 virus, Michael will be interred with his parents in a private Ceremony at York Cemetery on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2020
