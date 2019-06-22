Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL VINCENT PALERMO. View Sign Obituary

PALERMO, MICHAEL VINCENT Passed peacefully in Toronto, on Monday, June 17, 2019, in his 89th year. Michael leaves behind his loving children, Michelle (Paul), Gregory and Stephen (Denise); his treasured grandchildren Michael (Brooke), Brendan, Virginia, Vincent, Matthew and Katherine; his precious great-grandson Griffin; his devoted brother Frank and sisters-in-law Carmela, Marcia and Gail; his dear nieces, nephews and cousins and his many friends. Predeceased by his cherished parents Anne and Louis and brothers John and Victor. The family would like to thank the many health care specialists and community caregivers who looked after him, especially Mildred, Ivy, Coach, Sandra, Christine and the GAU staff. Michael will be remembered as a hard-working insurance professional for more than 60 years, a member of St. George's Golf and Country Club since 1962, and a dear friend and caring relative to many. We will celebrate Michael's life on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., at St. George's Golf and Country Club, 1668 Islington Avenue, Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to CAMH Gifts of Light (

