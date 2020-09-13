1/
MICHAEL WILLIAM CLUNE
CLUNE, MICHAEL WILLIAM Michael Clune passed away peacefully at home in Newmarket, on Monday, September 7, 2020, in his 68th year after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Jane Harrison, his niece, Amber (Andrew) Chard, and nephews, Sean (Lauren) Harrison, James Varnell and Joe Varnell (Kevin Bourassa). Predeceased by sister, Mary Varnell and brother-in-law, Neil Harrison and dear son of the late William and Marjorie Clune. Michael loved sports and having been born and raised in Toronto, was a devoted Maple Leaf and Argonaut fan, and more recently an avid curling follower. The family would like to thank the SRT Nursing staff. A private Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
