IRELAND, Michael W.K. After a brief illness, Michael W.K. Ireland, aged 90, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. Predeceased by his wife, Margaret, and son Graham. Father of Eric (Manuela) of Whitby, ON and Ian (Cathy) of Toronto. Grandfather of Darren (Pigeon River), Lianne (Toronto), Melissa and Amanda (Toronto). Brother to Judy (Don) of Nanaimo, BC. Visitation at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Rd.) on Wednesday, September 9th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the Church of Our Saviour (1 Laurentide Dr., Toronto) on Sunday, September 13th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Parkinson Canada are appreciated. COVID restrictions prevent refreshments. Masks required.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
