|
|
PASCOE, MICHAEL YALE 1950 - 2020 With tremendous sorrow and sadness we mourn the passing of Michael, or "Mickey", Yale Pascoe, who succumbed to lung cancer in his North York home in the early hours of March 23, 2020 at age 69. He endured a short but brave, noble, and hard fought battle with the disease during his last two months. Mickey always persevered even through tough times. He always remained positive and especially perceptive, teaching valuable life lessons to those he loved. Mickey was a caring father and a loving partner. He is survived by his son Dov, daughters Amanda and Jordana, their mother and his wife Lesley, and partner Angeline, but is now reunited with his beloved parrot Baby. Mickey was a devout lifelong student of politics, an avid baseball and Toronto Blue Jays fan and, impressively, a human GPS. His sense of humour, strength, love, and cute smile will be profoundly and deeply missed, but never forgotten. Donations in Mickey's memory can be made to Humber River Hospital's Cancer Care, Mount Sinai's Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, or the . Zikhrono livrakha. Alav hashalom. Lila tov, Mickey, ani ohevet otcha.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020