ZABINSKY, Michael Michael Zabinsky, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away April 21, 2020 at 96. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Mary, his children Andy (Sue), Anna (Vance), daughter-in-law Gayle, granddaughters Meaghan and Andrea and sister Elizabeth Cisaroski (Richard). He was predeceased by his parents, Nick and Anastasia, siblings John and Orest and his son Peter. Born in Goodeve, Saskatchewan, he taught school before entering the RCAF, after which he moved to Toronto to attend Ryerson Polytechnical to study radio and electronics, in which he spent his working years. During this time he and Mary reconnected after having originally met in Edmonton. They spent over 50 years on Roslin Ave. where he enjoyed helping and socializing with his neighbours, always offering a 'Barley Sandwich'. He valued his decades long involvement at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic parish. Dad was kind, generous, curious and funny. Simply put, he was a good man, one of the very best. Our sincere gratitude to Maple Grove Care Community, especially Gaisha, Joanna and Shawn for their special care of Dad. Due to Covid-19, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will take place later.



