FRASER, Micheal William It is with great sadness that the family of Micheal William Fraser, age 53, announce his passing on Monday, April 22, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Micheal will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kathy, his mother Colleen, son Micheal (Jessica), stepson Will, grandchildren Lucian and Helena, his sisters Shawn (Frank), Nee Nee and Sherry and his uncle Patrick (Dolores). Micheal will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, on Saturday, May 4th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service commencing at 12 noon. Memorial donations in memory of Micheal, may be made to the MS Society. Messages of Condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019