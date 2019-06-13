GONTARD, MICHEL 1939 – 2019 Beloved husband of the late Suzanne, father to Philippe and Alain and cherished partner of Phyllis. He lived a full life, having emigrated from France in the sixties to first kayaking the Mackenzie River. Later, he started life as a factory worker and improved his life by graduating from Glendon College with a translation degree. He continued in that faculty as a translator. Other projects and his love of the outdoors led to building a log cabin on his cottage property. As a person of culture, he enjoyed good conversation, reading and of course food and wine. Donations can be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Kidney Foundation, Salvation Army or the Red Cross. He encourages you to sign your organ donor card – a cause he deeply cared about. Interment to take place at St. James Cemetery on June 15th at 10 a.m.

