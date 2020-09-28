MICHELE APREDA

APREDA, MICHELE (June 11, 1928) In loving memory of Michele (Boss) It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to Michele. He passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his 92nd year. Predeceased and now reunited with his wife Giuditta and son Vincent. Survived by his children Joe (Louise), Marianne (Luigi), Ralph (Mary), Mikki, Tony (Lily), Luigi, and Carman (Lynda). He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Michael (Daniela), Joseph (Carrie), Diana (Hugh), Carmela (Vinnie), Vincent, Alex (Tristan), Katie (Vince), Christina (Ben), Megan, Michael (Hayley), Julia, Jack, Marcus and Grace. Adoring great-grandfather to Zachary, Nicholas, Angelina, Carter, Matteo, Jaxon, Nicola and Charlie. Michele will also be missed by his extended family in Sorrento, Italy. Michele will forever be remembered by his hard work, smile and love for his family. Thank you to Joseph Gulizia, Magda Di Maria and the staff of Richview Manor for the wonderful care that he received over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada. Arrangements care of Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court; please contact the funeral home for all service details at 905- 887-8600. Pursuant to maximum attendance regulations, please pre- register your attendance for the visitation and/or the Funeral Mass.



