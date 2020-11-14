BABISTER, MICHELE Michele was born on August 11, 1966 and was always the cheerleader in our lives. So enthusiastic and supportive with such a great sense of humour. We had so much fun and laughter together and shared many stories and adventures. Michele passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on November 9, 2020, at the age of 54. She was the loving daughter and best friend of Francesca Babister (Eric Anderson) and the late Danny Babister. Beloved wife of Mark Dluzynski and a cherished niece, cousin and friend. Although Michele was born and grew up in Toronto, she loved Barrie since moving 15 years ago. One of her great pleasures was walking her beloved dog, Scooter through the forest behind her house, and the many lovely parks. She had such a willingness to help people and volunteered for many years at the Barrie Community Health Centre. Michele had many passions, including collecting unique art pieces from the many artisan shows we attended. Creating her own artistic glass pieces and fusing them at Huronia Glass Studio gave her much pleasure. She was so creative and also enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending sunny times in Greenhouses. Michele loved to cook and feed people, having a great knowledge of food. This was partly gleaned from helping at her grandmother's Toronto restaurant and working as a foodservice sales person in Toronto. Visiting farmers markets was a fun pastime. A family interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. And we will have a Celebration of her life at a later date as well. Donations in her name will be gratefully accepted at the Barrie Community Health Centre or to Gilda's House. We rejoice and celebrate the amazing life Michele lived, so grateful to have shared it with her. She was so much loved, and even though she is gone, will always be a part of us. Michele has left us so many wonderful memories, she shone like the sun in our lives and will be loved and missed forever. "You can never love someone as much as you miss them, but you should spend every day trying." Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca