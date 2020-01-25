Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michele FINCH-COURSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Claire FINCH-COURSEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Claire FINCH-COURSEY Obituary
FINCH-COURSEY, Michele Claire (nee FINCH) Michele died at home on January 14, 2020 in Toronto at the age of 55 after a long illness. Born September 4, 1964 in Toronto to Ian and Claire (nee Goodwin) Finch. Michele was a loving and supportive wife and mother, devoted to family and friends, strong willed with a great sense of humour. She worked as an Elementary school teacher for 32 years. Michele is survived by her father Ian, husband Michael Coursey, sons Spencer and Pierce (Feryn), brothers Andrew (Daphne) and Duncan (Jane). She was preceded in death by her mother Claire. A wake to celebrate Michele's life will take place on Sunday, February 2nd in Unionville. Details and condolences can be found at www.aftercare.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -