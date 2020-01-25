|
FINCH-COURSEY, Michele Claire (nee FINCH) Michele died at home on January 14, 2020 in Toronto at the age of 55 after a long illness. Born September 4, 1964 in Toronto to Ian and Claire (nee Goodwin) Finch. Michele was a loving and supportive wife and mother, devoted to family and friends, strong willed with a great sense of humour. She worked as an Elementary school teacher for 32 years. Michele is survived by her father Ian, husband Michael Coursey, sons Spencer and Pierce (Feryn), brothers Andrew (Daphne) and Duncan (Jane). She was preceded in death by her mother Claire. A wake to celebrate Michele's life will take place on Sunday, February 2nd in Unionville. Details and condolences can be found at www.aftercare.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020