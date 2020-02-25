|
CORNACCHIA, MICHELE 1944 – 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Michele on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 75. Beloved brother of Maria. Cherished uncle of Paula (Rocco Volpe) and Fernanda (Paul Bertani). Treasured great-uncle of Adrian, Juliana, Christian and Anthoni. Visitation will be held at the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME- SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. (west of Warden Ave.), on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4 – 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3200 Pharmacy Ave. (north of Finch Ave.), on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Ln. (Don Mills Rd., north of McNicoll Ave.). Online condolences may be placed at www.highlandfuneral home.ca/Scarborough
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020