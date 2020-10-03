COSSETTE, Michèle Jacqueline 1954 - 2020 Passed peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto, on September 22, 2020, at the age of 66 years and 5 months, Michèle Cossette wife of Gordon Kerr, daughter of the late Gaëtan Cossette and of the late Denise Grondin, was raised by the late Marius Cossette and Gisèle Jacob in Montreal, Quebec. Michèle is survived by her husband Gordon Kerr, her stepchildren Tanya Conner-Green, David Kerr (Caroline Bovaird) and Michael Kerr; her aunt Gisèle Jacob; her father-in-law Harry Kerr (late Irene Thomson); her sisters and brother Roselyne Cossette (Benjamin Keevil), Viviane Cossette (Louis-Marie Leclair), Marc Cossette (Fernande Guillemette); her sister-in-law Monique Cossette (late Pierre Cossette); her brother-in-Iaw Iain Kerr (late Mary Ann Hancock); as well as several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. We will always remember Michèle's warm welcoming and extremely generous nature, her love of life and her irresistible smile. The family will receive a limited number of family members and friends (Due to COVID-19 Restrictions) at the PINE HILLS FUNERAL CENTRE: 625 Birchmount Road, Toronto, on Friday, October 9, 2020 followed by the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Virtual Access to the pictures, guestbook and streaming of Service can be accessed at: www.etouch.ca
Memorial Service Access: Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to invitation only. The Service will be live-streamed and open to anyone who wishes to view. Streaming link will be available shortly prior to start of Service on the above noted link. If desired, donations to MADD Canada, 2010 Winston Park Drive, Suite 500, Oakville, Ontario L6H 5R7, would be appreciated.