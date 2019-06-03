LOTITO, MICHELE (MICHAEL) With sadness, we announce the passing of Michele on May 29, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital at the age of 80. Beloved husband for 28 years to Lucia, he leaves behind his children Amy, Agostino, Michelle, David, and Alana. Proud nonno of 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Monday from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.) on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., east of Caledonia Rd.). In memory of Michele, donations may be made to the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019