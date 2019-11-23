Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHELE MARIE GELDART. View Sign Obituary

GELDART, MICHELE MARIE September 9, 1945 - November 3, 2019 Passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at home, in Flesherton with her devoted partner David by her side, in her 74th year. Daughter of the late Winston and Isabelle Geldart, she is survived by her partner, David Williams, sisters, Loraine and Simone, and the Dinardo family: Barb and Bill, Riley, Jordi, Devyn and Morgan. Michele taught with the Peel Board of Education for over 30 years, was an avid horse and dog owner and talented photographer. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.

GELDART, MICHELE MARIE September 9, 1945 - November 3, 2019 Passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at home, in Flesherton with her devoted partner David by her side, in her 74th year. Daughter of the late Winston and Isabelle Geldart, she is survived by her partner, David Williams, sisters, Loraine and Simone, and the Dinardo family: Barb and Bill, Riley, Jordi, Devyn and Morgan. Michele taught with the Peel Board of Education for over 30 years, was an avid horse and dog owner and talented photographer. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019

