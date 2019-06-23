RENZULLO, MICHELE With great sadness we announce the passing of Michele Renzullo from this good earth on the morning of June 19, 2019, at peace with himself and the world. Born in Parolise, Avellino, Campania, Italy, he was the son of Angela (Ventola) and Carlo Renzullo. Michele and his wife Giuseppina (nee Amatucci) of over 60 years immigrated to Canada in 1958. Michele's greatest treasures were his four daughters Angela, Albertina, Assunta (predeceased) (Denis) and Karen (Stephen). Our dad had many hobbies including his mastery of cards, gardening and wine making. None was more welcoming and appreciated by his friends and family than his skill with the BBQ. He was a great influence on his beloved daughters and grandchildren Alexander (Susan), Amanda (Kalil), Christopher, Bianca, Aria, Nicholas and great-grandsons Dominic and Thomas. He was the ultimate Nonno to his grandchildren, especially on numerous travels where a gelato was always on offer. There were three core values that were very significant to him: Trust, Respect and Family. We have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of and involved in all three. Family and friends may visit at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Ln. (Dundas/403), Oakville on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2473 Thorn Lodge Dr., Mississauga, at 11 a.m. Entombment Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow. Online condolences and memories at www.glenoaks.ca

