SPINA, MICHELE Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 85. Devoted husband of Maria for 64 wonderful years. Beloved father of Teresa (Robert) and Antoinette (Matthew Dean). Proud Nonno of Laura and Mikaela. Michele will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will take place at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St., Toronto (Bathrust and Dundas), on Thursday, June 27 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church, 830 Bathurst St., on Friday, June 28, at 9 a.m., followed by private entombment at Westminster Cemetery and Mausoleum. Donations in memory of Michele may be made to . Online condolences may be left at cardinalfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019