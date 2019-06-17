TURCO, MICHELE God called Michele Turco peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 88. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitation will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Maple Chapel (211 McNaughton Rd. East, 905-303-0770) on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major MacKenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (on Yonge St., south of Hwy. 7). Light a candle or offer condolences at www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019