SIMEONE, MICHELINO On May 27, 2020, in the afternoon, our beautiful father, brother, and husband left this world in his Woodstock year. Michelino Simeone, called Mike by all who knew him, lived for love. With boundless enthusiasm, generosity and joie de vivre, Mike forged connections with an open heart. He was always ready with a willing ear and advice and support for anyone who needed him. He prioritized his family connections in Canada, Italy, France and beyond above all else. His love of knowledge and adventure led him to take on new challenges and he could be found flying his plane above, on the ground golfing, or stepping up to take care of his grandbabies whenever he was needed. Mike's close family includes his wife, two daughters and their spouses, four grandchildren, his brother and sister-in-law, and his nephews and their families, not to mention a vast extended family and friend network. Stay tuned for celebration details which will be organized in due time. Mike was a man who lived his values and he was respectful, loving and wonderful to the end. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at thepmcf.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on May 31, 2020.