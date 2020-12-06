FARRELL, Michelle Ann Toronto – Passed away November 29, 2020, at age 74. Predeceased by her parents, William Gordon Farrell and Theodora Hoornbeck Farrell. Survived by her siblings, Lisa Farrell of Milford, CT, and Michael Farrell of Rochester, NY, USA. Michelle was born in Connecticut, USA, she moved to Toronto to study at University of St. Michael's College - University of Toronto. Her love of Toronto, it's people and culture inspired her to make the city her permanent home, and become a Canadian citizen. She was a fan and supporter of performing arts, museums and the city's architecture. She retired from the Ontario Ministry of Education. Memorial service and interment will be private.



