BLACKMORE, MICHELLE ANNE Passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 18, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Beloved wife of Joe for 36 years. Loving mother of Ryan (Hazel) and Carly (Mike). Cherished Nanny of Payton, Mackennah, Scarlett, Brantley and Skylah. Beloved daughter of Margaret and the late John Vieira. Dear sister of John (Christine) and Tony (Ruth). Michelle will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25th from 10:00-11:00 a.m at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport), 905-440-3595. A Funeral Service will follow in the DeStefano Chapel at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Michelle, donations may be made to the Durham Region Cancer Centre. Memories may be shared at destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019