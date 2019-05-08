EVERARD, MICHELLE Peacefully on May 6, 2019, at the Post Inn Village, where she received dedicated care. Beloved daughter of Rachel and the late Sherman Everard. Sister of the late Jocelyn McArthur. Mourned by her niece, Nicole and nephew Ian (Ashley). She had many friends at Horizon Packaging where she worked for many years. Sincerest thanks to Peter Jackore for his continued concern. Michelle will be remembered for her happy disposition and friendly smile. Special people touch our lives in special ways. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, (905) 877-3631, on Friday, May 10th from 10:30 a.m. until time of memorial service held in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Assistance Services Halton Hills (C.A.S.H.H.) or Community Living North Halton. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

