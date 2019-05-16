HORIKAWA-TURNBULL, MICHIYO MARGARET "MICH" Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, with her husband Gordon at her side, on May 11, 2019. "Mich", dear Sister of Roy (Margaret) and Faye (the late Robert Yoshiki), loving Aunt to Marlie and Carey Yoshiki. Predeceased by her parents Chotaro and Toyo. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Family and friends are welcome at a Celebration of her life on Friday, May 17th, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, at Warden, 416-773-0933. For online condolences, please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019