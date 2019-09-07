Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIECZYSLAW (MIKE) TREBACZYK. View Sign Obituary

TREBACZYK, MIECZYSLAW (MIKE) 1923 - 2019 Mike died peacefully on August 27, 2019 with his family at his side. Predeceased by his wife of 55 years Stefania. Loving father to Denise (Rick), Krystyna (James), and Basia. Remembered with love by his grandchildren Derek, Greg, Adam, Mark, Nicole, Donnie, Steven and Jacob, and great-granddaughter Mickey. He was born in Lodz, Poland on January 17, 1923. Following the invasion of Poland in September 1939, Mike was moved to a forced labour camp in Germany until liberated by the Allies in May 1945. He joined the Polish Forces under British Command at Songues, France until June 1945 when he was transferred to Montecasino, Italy. In February 1947, he joined the Polish Resettlement Corps in England and was discharged in February 1949. He met Stefania in England and was married in 1951. They immigrated to Canada in 1958. They embraced Canada and worked hard at many jobs, including as an aircraft assembler for DeHavilland of Canada, retiring in 1986. In the mid 1970s, Mike and Stefania owned and operated Janesway Fish and Chips, as well as selling pierogi on request. His legacy was his love of music and dance. Being pitch perfect, he taught himself to play the accordion and could pick up and play almost any instrument. Thank you to the staff of Wesburn Manor, his home for the last five years. There will be a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

