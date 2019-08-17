Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIHRAN "MIKE" ALIANAK. View Sign Obituary

ALIANAK, MIHRAN "MIKE" Died in his home, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 95. Born on September 5, 1923 of Armenian parentage in Turkey, he was 3 when his family fled the Armenian genocide and scattered around the world. He ended up in Khartoum, Sudan with his mother and uncle, where he was educated in English by the Canadian Catholic Brothers. A self-made man, a salesman to the core, fiercely independent, determined, cautious, yet a huge risk taker, he struggled and succeeded in establishing a very successful business in Khartoum. Visiting North America with his family of five in 1967, he made the tough decision to leave everything he owned behind and immigrate to Canada for the sake of a better future for his children. At the age of 44, he had to struggle once again through countless years of setbacks, as he tried to find a new business for himself in Toronto. He persevered until he was able to and became even more successful. Fluent in four languages, well-travelled around the world, he had a passionate love of life, remaining a fighter to the end. Predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Takouhi "Queenie" in 2007. Loving father of Hrant (Sheila), Evelyn (Gilbert) and Robert (Odette) and brother to Alice Asadourian. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Monday, August 19th at 11.00 a.m.

ALIANAK, MIHRAN "MIKE" Died in his home, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 95. Born on September 5, 1923 of Armenian parentage in Turkey, he was 3 when his family fled the Armenian genocide and scattered around the world. He ended up in Khartoum, Sudan with his mother and uncle, where he was educated in English by the Canadian Catholic Brothers. A self-made man, a salesman to the core, fiercely independent, determined, cautious, yet a huge risk taker, he struggled and succeeded in establishing a very successful business in Khartoum. Visiting North America with his family of five in 1967, he made the tough decision to leave everything he owned behind and immigrate to Canada for the sake of a better future for his children. At the age of 44, he had to struggle once again through countless years of setbacks, as he tried to find a new business for himself in Toronto. He persevered until he was able to and became even more successful. Fluent in four languages, well-travelled around the world, he had a passionate love of life, remaining a fighter to the end. Predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Takouhi "Queenie" in 2007. Loving father of Hrant (Sheila), Evelyn (Gilbert) and Robert (Odette) and brother to Alice Asadourian. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Monday, August 19th at 11.00 a.m. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close